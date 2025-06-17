Vynova named best PVC producer at the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe

Vynova celebrates being named the best PVC producer at the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe. This is the fourth time in the company’s history that it has received this award. Additionally, Vynova also won the overall award across all polymer categories. These awards were voted for by customers.

“We are delighted that our customers have once more recognised our commitment and contribution to the European vinyls value chain. This award is a clear recognition that our customers value our ongoing efforts to be a reliable and service-orientated partner to the PVC industry, and we would like to thank them for their continued trust and support,” said Rudy Miller, Vice President Vinyls Business at Vynova.

Both Miller and Vynova CEO Christophe André received the two awards from Ron Marsh, Chair of the Polymers for Europe Alliance. The awards ceremony took place during the European Plastics Converters (EuPC) Annual Meeting on the 12th of June in Brussels, Belgium.

The company has taken home the Best PVC Producer Award four times (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2025). In addition, the company has received the overall award across all polymer categories three times (2018, 2019 and 2025).

About the Best Polymer Producers Awards

The Best Polymer Producers Awards rewards winners across 10 polymer categories:

PVC.

PP.

HDPE.

LDPE.

LLDPE.

PET.

PS & EPS.

PC.

EVA.

EVOH.

Additionally, an overall winner is rewarded based on the ratings for all polymer types combined. At this year’s awards, the criterion for the overall award was ‘Commitment to the European Market’. All winners of the Best Polymer Producers Awards are selected using a European-wide customer satisfaction survey. For several months, plastics converting companies from all over Europe rated their suppliers’ performances via a confidential online voting system in the following six key areas: