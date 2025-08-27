Wastecare Ltd acquires Cleaneco Group Ltd

Wastecare Ltd has announced its acquisition of Cleaneco Group Ltd. The move strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of sustainable waste management and environmental services in the UK. Additionally, Wastecare is expecting to enhance its capacity to provide innovative, efficient, and eco-friendly solutions to a broader customer base.

Wastecare’s expertise in hazardous waste management, high-temperature incineration, industrial packaging, plastic recycling, and waste processing will be combined with Cleaneco’s aerosol recycling, industrial packaging reconditioning, secure destruction, and plastic recovery services.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Wastecare,” said Peter Hunt, Chairman of Wastecare Ltd. “Cleaneco has built an excellent reputation for innovation and service in the waste sector. By bringing them into the Wastecare Group, we will strengthen our national network and broaden the range of services we offer, all while continuing our shared commitment to environmental responsibility.”

David Cuckney, Managing Director of Cleaneco Group Ltd, added, “Becoming part of the Wastecare Group is a fantastic opportunity for Cleaneco’s team, customers, and partners. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and this move enables us to scale our impact, access new resources, and continue delivering industry-leading sustainable solutions.”

Following the acquisition, Cleaneco will operate under the Wastecare Group umbrella. Both companies aim to maintain continuity in their services, ensure a seamless transition, and expand the services offered to their customers.