The WBCSD recognises Open 3P as a leading packaging data standard

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) has acknowledged Open 3P as “the most comprehensive packaging data standard” in a recent global assessment of packaging data models and standards. In the WBCSD’s ‘Packaging Data Exchange: Towards a global data standard’ report, Open 3P was found to provide a solid foundation that harmonises packaging data across the value chain.

× Expand Open 3P WBCSD recognises Open 3P as a leading packaging data standard.

Organisations need help to solve challenges in accessing and exchanging consistent packaging data throughout product lifecycles. Open 3P’s granular and adaptable approach has been praised for its ability to facilitate data sharing across various stakeholders and systems.

According to the report, “Open 3P was presented as a solid foundation from which to start harmonisation” due to the “granularity and structure of the standard that allows for the iterative building of packaging items from base materials up.”

After reviewing multiple data models and standards like GS1, SAP Responsible Design and Production, and Packaging Cockpit, Open 3P was found to offer an improved breadth of packaging data metrics and a comprehensive approach to data categorisation.

The report continues, “Open 3P enables better corporate reporting, more efficient data exchange, greater transparency, and enhanced collaboration”, making it “an ideal foundation for digital product passports, allowing comprehensive tracking of packaging throughout its lifecycle.”

Looking ahead

In the future, WBCSD PDX (Packaging Data Exchange) members will be more open to using Open 3P as “an advanced point of departure to drive the refinement and adoption of a global standard for packaging data capture and data sharing around the circular packaging value chain.”

“We are thrilled that Open 3P, and the highly collaborative work that has gone into its development, has been recognised in this important international assessment,” said Sophie Walker, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Open 3P. “With packaging regulations around the world growing and evolving, as well as the prospect of a global treaty on plastics later this year, standardisation will be crucial in reducing costs and the burden of reporting so that businesses can focus on action.”

The report sets out the direction of travel and makes it clear that “businesses that embrace it will streamline operations, enhance supply chain collaboration, and unlock new opportunities”.