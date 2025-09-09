Westlake Corporation is set to acquire the global compounding solutions businesses of the ACI/Perplastic Group (collectively ACI). The acquisition of the Portugal-based speciality materials manufacturer for the wire and cable sectors will expand Westlake’s offering.

× Expand Westlake Corporation Westlake acquires the ACI Compounding Solutions business.

“The combination of ACI with Westlake’s existing compounding business will present an excellent strategic fit and opportunity to integrate with our Housing & Infrastructure Products (HIP) business. It will allow us to further expand Westlake Global Compounds and add new speciality products and technology to our existing portfolio,” said Jean-Marc Gilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westlake Corporation. “ACI is an impressive business with an outstanding reputation for its innovative, high-value products. We look forward to working with their talented team once they join Westlake.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2026.

About ACI

The company has four production facilities around the world in Mexico, Portugal, Romania, and Tunisia. ACI specialises in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyolefin, silicone, and thermoplastic rubber compounds.