Westlake Corp is expanding its position in the European market by acquiring a 380,000-metric-ton PVC production facility in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. This move should increase the company’s global chlorovinyls manufacturing capabilities, while also expanding its footprint in Europe. The continent is seeing an increasing demand for PVC and related products.

× Expand Westlake Corp Westlake Corp expands its European footprint with 380,000-metric-ton PVC production facility.

The new facility enhances Westlake's production capacities, allowing the company to better serve its customers across various sectors. Additionally, Westlake is positioning itself to capitalise on the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance materials in Europe.

This expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its operational efficiencies and product offerings in the chlorovinyls sector. Westlake has been investing in its production capabilities with the aim of meeting the rising demand for PVC. Additionally, the move reflects the ongoing trend of consolidation within the polymer industry, with companies strengthening their supply chains and expanding their market presence.