WHS Plastics acquires Polytec Car Styling UK

WHS Plastics has announced that it has successfully acquired Polytec Car Styling UK. The milestone aligns with the company’s goal of building a highly profitable, industry-leading manufacturing business, which supports its commitment to accelerating growth and strengthening profitability.

The Polytec Car Styling UK team and business provide a host of benefits following the acquisition, including:

Expanded footprint: With three new UK manufacturing sites, boosting scalability.

With three new UK manufacturing sites, boosting scalability. Customer service: The company benefits from valued relationships with its key customers.

The company benefits from valued relationships with its key customers. Talent and culture: The team has a clear corporate culture that aligns with WHS Plastics’ values.

“We are confident that our combined skills and capabilities will not only strengthen our competitive position but will allow us to deliver even greater value, innovation, and reliability to our existing and future customers and supplier partners.”

About WHS Plastics

The company specialises in the design and manufacturing of injection mouldings, including high-quality functional parts and complex assemblies. WHS Plastics has partnered with organisations in a variety of different industries, including automotive, electronics, extrusion, industrial, packaging, and metal pressings.