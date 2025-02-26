Wingspire Equipment Finance announces $20M in funding for global plastics manufacturer

by

Wingspire Equipment Finance announces its $20 million in funding for a “global plastic manufacturing company.” Said manufacturer provides advanced plastic manufacturing solutions to users in the consumer goods, consumer packaging, and medical industries. Additionally, the plastics specialist enables quicker time-to-market production through the utilisation of enhanced automation, moulding processes, and Industry 4.0 integration.

The Equipment Finance Agreement (EFA) finance structure allows for the acquisition of injection moulding machines. This will improve the company's production capabilities, enabling them to meet the growing customer demand.

Undergoing recapitalisation, the manufacturer and sponsor searched for a financial partner that could provide immediate funding and a structured CapEx Line to help with ongoing growth and manufacturing capabilities. Wingspire Equipment Finance will help the company scale its operations, fulfil contractual commitments, and expand its market share.

“Our client had a critical need for a lending partner who could execute on an aggressive timeline,” said Dale Schwartz, Senior Vice President at Wingspire Equipment Finance. “We delivered a streamlined documentation and funding process within a 30-day window, ensuring they could stay on track with their expansion and customer commitments.”

LATEST INDUSTRY NEWS

LATEST ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS

LATEST POLICY,  REGULATION & TRADE ORGANISATION NEWS

LATEST EVENTS AND CONFERENCES NEWS

LATEST COLLABORATIVE PROJECTS NEWS

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION