Wittmann UK: An investment budget now needed

There can’t be too many working folk in the UK who are unaware that the Government’s Autumn Budget will be delivered next week – on the afternoon of Wednesday November 26th. Income tax, property tax, public sector spending – these and many other issues will all be covered. The question is – what will be in it for business – and employers?

× Expand wittmann uk

Wittmann UK Joint Managing Director Tracy Cadman says that ‘we now need a pro-growth budget that provides the confidence necessary for investment.’ It could be a possibility next week, although the signs are showing otherwise.

Wittmann UK is a member of the British Plastics Federation and the BPF’s most recent business survey clearly shows that the increased rise in National Insurance has made a direct hit on the SME manufacturing sector.

‘The NI hikes have directly impacted on recruitment – and therefore growth in our industry,’ says Tracy, ‘and the indecisiveness around taxation has further added to the economic uncertainty.’

Manufacturers, employers and businesses generally therefore stand in need of some good news this coming Wednesday. Whether that happens or not – we’ll know here this time next week…