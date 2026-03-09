Women in the industry: A survey from MyWorkwear

Nearly two thirds of female manufacturing leaders (63%) still experience gender-based discrimination in 2026, according to new research released ahead of International Women’s Day this Sunday.

The survey of 101 senior figures across the UK, commissioned by personalised workwear provider MyWorkwear, revealed worrying statistics of women feeling worried about personal security and harassment at offices and factories across the country. Concerningly, 35% of respondents identified areas in which they didn’t feel safe in the workplace, citing physical safety as the number one reason followed by personal security (such as lone working), ill-fitting PPE or workwear and then protection from bullying or harassment.

On a more positive note, 72% of women felt that both sexes now receive equal pay for the work carried out in manufacturing. “Workplace equality isn’t just about pay,” commented Gayle Parker, Commercial Director at MyWorkwear. “It’s about safety, inclusion and ensuring women feel safe when they go, attend and come back from work. The results are clearly telling us that this is not the case, and industry needs to take action to turn this worrying trend around. We want to encourage the next generation of female engineers and leaders to believe they can achieve anything, and this must start with ensuring the workplace is safe, inclusive and that staff are fitted out with the right clothing. It’s the basic things that can make such a huge productivity difference.”

When asked what factors made women in manufacturing feel like an equal member of the team, opportunities for training and career progression came out on top, followed closely by equal pay, women’s workwear options and internal recognition.

“Ill-fitting PPE and workwear might seem minor, but it sends a wider message about whether women are fully considered in workplace planning,” continued Gayle. As a workwear provider, we are engaged in regular conversations with thousands of manufacturing firms about the need for a wide range of women's workwear options. Our data shows that nearly three quarters of women (72%) have been expected to wear men’s fit or unisex fit items in the workplace at some point in their career. This is disappointing from bosses across the country, especially when you consider the vast amount of dedicated women's workwear that is available in 2026.”

The MyWorkwear report did show evidence that companies were listening, with 87% of respondents now offered women’s fit clothing as standard and 78% commenting on how wide the range is.