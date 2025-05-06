Wrights Plastics create 4m dinosaur skeletons for tourist attraction

The plastics sector can be pretty routine. So when West Bromwich-based plastic fabrication company Wrights Plastics had an opportunity to create two 4m T-Rex skeletons for a local tourist attraction, they ‘saur’ the great opportunity.

× Expand Wrights Plastics

Dudley Canal and Caverns is an educational charity based in Dudley and aims to preserve and develop this unique environment of canals, mines and caverns. This way, they can engage the wider public and ensure it holds a special place in the hearts and minds of future generations. The team are experts at delivering truly memorable visitor experiences, and their recent Time Travel Rescue adventure saw kids (and parents, if allowed) time travel a mere 420 million years to rescue explorers lost in the subterranean world.

Among the ‘living’ Dimetrodon and Tyrannosaurus, the explorers come across the remains of the once supreme Dudley dinosaur, now just a skeleton with a 4m span and standing 2.5m high! And this is where Wrights Plastics came in.

Charity CEO Paul Crofts asked the company to turn a small 3D printed model into two-full height dinosaurs. Their design team scaled the model, created new CAD files and used their material expertise to choose the correct material that would be stable and durable. The CAD files were uploaded to the CNC router which machined the individual sections of the model. After a trial build at their Brandon Way HQ, the parts were shipped for reassembling onsite.

The Time Travel Rescue events ran during the Easter Term break and proved a huge success; visitor Oliver’s comments summed up the general positive response from the young explorers: “We had the best time. I never wanted to leave. Fun”

Paul Crofts stated, "Working with Wrights has been a pleasure and was pinnacle in turning the vision into reality. We welcomed 6,000 visitors to the Trust over Easter and our T-Rex skeleton will feature in event after event."