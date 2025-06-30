Wurms Diversified Solutions and Creative Plastics International complete merger

Wurms Diversified Solutions and Creative Plastics International have announced the successful completion of their merger, effective 1st of July 2025. The wood, plastic, and seamless vinyl upholstery components manufacturer’s customers will gain access to an expanded set of capacity while benefiting from its commitment to high-quality services and support. This merger combines an entity characterised by 135 years of manufacturing with 50+ employees across 145,000 square feet in locations in Jackson Centre and New Washington, Ohio. Following the acquisition, the new company will operate under the management of the Wurm family.

× Expand Wurms Diversified Solutions Wurms Diversified Solutions merges with Creative Plastics International.

“In 2009, the Wurm family purchased Creative Plastics Inc. and has since operated as Creative Plastics International. The Wurm family also thermoforms plastic components under the separate entity Wurms Diversified Solutions, established in 1947,” said Gerald Wurm, President of Wurms Diversified Solutions. “Integrating Creative Plastics International into Wurms Diversified Solutions will form a stronger business, drive further growth, spur innovation and improve efficiency, thereby creating more value for our customers.”

Wurms Diversified Solutions will continue operating through three business segments: