Xaloy has announced its acquisition of the plasticising components supplier, Maxi Melt. The Italy-based company’s solutions are used in extrusion and injection moulding applications.

× Expand Xaloy Xaloy acquires Maxi Melt

As a result of the acquisition, Xaloy will receive expanded capabilities in plasticising components as well as a strengthened position with its customers through an enhanced combination of engineering, materials, and application expertise. Maxi Melt boasts a well-established European footprint.

“Maxi Melt has developed a strong presence in Europe through its customer focus and application expertise,” said Kamal Tiwari, CEO of Xaloy. “This combination allows us to broaden our capabilities and better support customers with a more complete range of solutions.”

Renzo Cavazza, Managing Director of Maxi Melt, added, “This is an important step for Maxi Melt. Xaloy brings scale, technical resources, and manufacturing capability that will enhance what we are able to offer. We will continue to operate with the same focus on our customers while expanding our capabilities.”

Maxi Melt will continue operations under its existing brand, while also maintaining its team, customer relationships, and operating approach.