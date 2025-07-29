Xampla and Bunzl UK & Ireland enter exclusive partnership

Xampla and Bunzl UK & Ireland have announced their new, exclusive partnership. Bunzl UK & Ireland is adding Huhtamaki’s ‘Taste’ hot food boxes, which features the material innovation company’s Morro Coating, to its range of food service packaging. As a leading supplier in the food sector, Xampla’s new partnership with Bunzl UK & Ireland provides Morro Coating with a major platform within the industry.

× Expand Xampla Morro Coating hot food packaging.

Now available across Bunzl’s network of operating companies, the ‘Taste’ boxes will be delivering to national restaurant chains, transport hubs, hotels, contract caterers, and stadiums across the UK and Ireland. Made with responsibly sourced papers in a range of sizes, the ‘Taste’ boxes have an embossed Morro marque, highlighting that the barrier coating is made from plants.

Additionally, the Morro Coating is classified as plastic-free under the European SUP Directive and has undergone extensive in-house evaluations at Xampla. The Coating is also grease and leak resistant while still maintaining its recyclability benefits. Xampla’s natural plant protein technology is a scalable alternative for manufacturers and brands facing regulatory and environmental pressures.

“The launch of Huhtamaki’s ‘Taste’ Boxes with Morro Coating represents a new level of success for Xampla,” said Alexandra French, Chief Executive at Xampla. “Our exclusive partnership with Bunzl sees Morro Coating introduced to a significant number of food service operators in the UK and Ireland for the first time, presenting their customers with the very latest in SUPD-exempt materials and product innovation. Bunzl UK & Ireland’s established distribution networks are second to none, and we are delighted to be exclusively partnering together.”

Katie Shaw, Purchasing Director at Bunzl Catering & Hospitality Division, added, “At Bunzl, we're committed to providing our customers with food packaging solutions that team the highest standards of performance with credible sustainability attributes. ‘Taste’ hot food boxes with Morro Coating, made from plants, are leak-proof and perfect for delivery, hot counters, and al-fresco dining. We're confident that Xampla's Morro Coating technology delivers the barrier performance our customers require in their food service operations.”

Morro Coating’s building momentum

This latest announcement follows Just Eat’s introduction of Morro Coating delivery boxes being added to over 40,000 restaurant partners across Germany. This milestone demonstrates the growing success of Xampla's licensing agreement with 2M Group of Companies, which supplies packaging manufacturers, including Huhtamaki, a key partner in bringing Morro Coating to market.