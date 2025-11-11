Ypsomed establishes its first manufacturing facility in the US

Ypsomed will open its first manufacturing facility in the United States. From 2027 onwards, the new facility will supply products for the US market. The facility will be in Holly Springs in Wake County, North Carolina, with the company investing around CHF 200 million in the first phase.

The facility will expand the company’s production capacity and strengthen its global partnerships. Ypsomed is purchasing a 15,000 square meters (>160,000 sq ft) building, with an option for further expansion. There is an initial plan to create around 100 new jobs, intending to expand the workforce to about 200 in the future.

“Establishing our new production site in the United States marks an important step in Ypsomed’s global growth strategy. We have deliberately chosen Holly Springs, a location at the heart of our industry, close to our customers,” said Simon Michel, CEO of Ypsomed. “The cooperative approach of the local authorities, the excellent infrastructure, and the proximity to top-tier universities provide ideal conditions for our future growth. This environment will allow us to attract the skilled workforce we need and to further strengthen our position as a leading supplier of self-injection systems worldwide, while contributing to the security of supply for the U.S. healthcare market.”

With over 650 life sciences operations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle alone, every stage of the biopharmaceutical supply chain is represented. Wake County brings together research, talent, and community to promote and innovate the industry.

“This announcement brings an expansion in the life science offerings in Holly Springs, diversifying the types of companies located here,” said Town of Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie. “Everyone knows about the global biotech leaders who call Holly Springs home, and Ypsomed will provide needed supplies to contribute to the creation of life-saving medications these companies will produce right here in Holly Springs.”