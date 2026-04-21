Z-Polymers has announced investment from the global advanced materials and speciality chemicals leader, Kureha Corporation. The investment was made as part of Z-Polymers’ Series Seed financing. Additionally, the pair have entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to accelerate the commercialisation of Z-Polymers’ proprietary Tullomer liquid crystal polymer platform.

× Expand Z-Polymers Z-Polymers announces investment from Kureha Corporation

Z-Polymers has developed a new class of liquid crystal polymer materials based on a molecular architecture that enables high-performance fibres with mechanical and thermal capabilities beyond conventional melt-processable liquid crystal polymers. The Tullomer platform supports additive manufacturing materials compatible with both industrial and desktop 3D printers.

The partnership will see Z-Polymers’ polymer design combined with Kureha’s expertise in global commercialisation. Together, the duo hopes to accelerate the development and deployment of high-performance fibre materials.

“We believe Z-Polymers’ technology platform represents an exciting advancement in high-performance polymer materials,” said Naomitsu Nishihata, Senior Vice President of Kureha Corporation. “Through collaboration with innovative companies like Z-Polymers, we aim to expand advanced materials solutions for global markets.”

Dr Michael Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of Z-Polymers, added, “Kureha’s investment represents strong validation of the technical foundation and commercial potential of the Tullomer platform. By combining a new class of liquid crystal polymer materials with scalable manufacturing methods, we believe this platform can enable high-performance polymer fibres with capabilities beyond many existing melt-processable materials.”