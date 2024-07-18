Zeus brings in new senior vice president for end-to-end manufacturing

Key Highlights:

Zeus, a specialist in polymer extrusion and catheter manufacturing, announced the appointment of Chris McHugh as the senior vice president of Integrated Supply Chain, a newly created role. McHugh is a pivotal addition to the leadership team, overseeing end-to-end operations across Zeus’ network of manufacturing facilities.

Expand Zeus Chris McHugh, senior vice president of Integrated Supply Chain at Zeus.

In this critical role, McHugh will drive operational improvements across the company’s global network, focusing on embedding best-in-class operational excellence, safety, and efficiency principles throughout the organisation.

He will support the company’s growth objectives by establishing strong operating system processes and standards across the organisation, developing and sustaining robust customer relationships, and building, managing, and developing a disciplined, focused, and outcomes-driven operations team with a culture of continuous improvement.

“We are confident that Chris’s leadership and vision will significantly contribute to our operational success and help to accelerate our growth trajectory,” said CEO Paddy O’Brien. “His addition to our team underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in our supply chain operations and, ultimately, delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

McHugh brings extensive experience in operations management, with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and implementing transformative initiatives. Most recently, he served as vice president of operations at Cadence, Inc., a full-service medical device manufacturer and supplier. His expertise in optimising processes and driving operational efficiency will be invaluable as Zeus expands its capabilities.

McHugh holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics from Michigan Technological University, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, and a postgraduate executive education in International Business from Columbia Business School.

"I am honoured to join Zeus and contribute to its long-standing legacy of innovation and excellence," said McHugh. “I look forward to working with this talented team to optimise our business processes and operational network to deliver world-class products and customer satisfaction.”