Zeus expands its CathX Medical business by signing a lease for a new catheter manufacturing facility in the La Lima Free Zone in Cartago, Costa Rica. This will grow CathX Medical’s manufacturing capacity, while also continuing development and early production at its existing US operations.

× Expand Zeus Zeus expands CathX Medical’s catheter manufacturing capabilities

“This investment reflects how we think about supporting our customers over the long term,” said Paddy O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Zeus. “As their programs move from development to commercial scale, they need a partner with the capacity and consistency to grow alongside them. Costa Rica strengthens our ability to do that, extending the same quality system and manufacturing discipline our customers rely on today into the volumes they will need tomorrow.”

The new facility complements the company’s sites in San Jose, California, and Arden Hills, Minnesota, and advances the company’s three-site model: new products are developed and built in low volumes in the US, and Costa Rica supports commercial-scale manufacturing as those programs mature.

“Everyone in this business knows where programs stall, and it’s almost never the science; it’s the handoff from development into full-scale production,” said Matt Bradbury, Vice President, Catheter Solutions, CathX Medical. “That’s the gap we designed the CathX model to close, and Costa Rica is the piece that completes it, giving a program one continuous path from prototype to commercial volume under a single team and quality system. For our customers, that can be the difference between a device that makes it to market and one that stalls on the way.”

Costa Rica is a recognised hub for medical device manufacturing. The new facility positions CathX Medical alongside many of its customers, supporting faster scale-up and improved supply chain resilience. Operational readiness is expected in Q2 2027, with the facility currently in its build-out and hiring phase. CathX Medical expects to hire 100 team members in Costa Rica over the next 12 to 18 months, including positions in engineering, technical, and manufacturing.

“Our customers are looking for manufacturing partners they can count on as their programs scale globally,” said Jim O’Connell, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeus. “This investment gives them added capacity and greater supply chain resilience, along with the confidence that Zeus can support their programs wherever they are headed.”