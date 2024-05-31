Zeus welcomes general manager to oversee catheter innovation

Zeus, a specialist in polymer extrusion and catheter manufacturing, announced a pivotal addition to its leadership team, reflecting a commitment to innovation and excellence in providing solutions for medical device customers.

Matthew Bradbury has assumed the role of general manager of Catheter Solutions, bringing a wealth of expertise and leadership to the organisation.

Bradbury will accelerate the growth of Zeus' catheter design, manufacturing, and assembly solutions in his new role. By leveraging innovative technologies, high-performance polymer components, and the scalability of Zeus’ manufacturing operations, he will promote a seamless, end-to-end solution that further positions the company as a strategic, single-source supplier to customers.

"As CEO of Zeus, I am proud to reaffirm our mission of pushing the boundaries of innovation in catheter solutions, leveraging our rich legacy of polymer extrusion expertise," said Paddy O'Brien. "Matthew's extensive experience and deep understanding of the medical device industry align seamlessly with our strategic growth initiatives. I am confident that his leadership will significantly enhance our capabilities, enabling Zeus to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Bradbury brings over 20 years of experience specializing in medical device manufacturing and development and a strong background in Commercial Operations, Manufacturing Operations, and Finance. Originally from the United Kingdom, Bradbury holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Nottingham Trent University and a master’s in strategic business management from Manchester Metropolitan University.

"I am incredibly excited to join Zeus and contribute to its legacy of innovation and excellence," said Bradbury. I look forward to working with the talented team to continue advancing our catheter solutions and ensuring we deliver the highest-quality products to our medical device partners."