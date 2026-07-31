Zotefoams has announced that Flextech Inc has been appointed as an Approved Fabricator for the medical, defence, and industrial markets in North America. Based in St Louis Park, Minnesota, Flextech is a specialised foam fabricator, with experience in the design, development, and manufacture of custom-engineered foam components. The company’s capabilities include skiving, die cutting, lamination, compression moulding, vacuum forming, and encapsulation moulding.

× Expand Zotefoams Zotefoams appoints Flextech Inc as an Approved Fabricator for North America

The Global Approved Partner Programme provides a structured framework for working with select fabricators, distributors, and specialist partners across Europe, North America and Asia. It aims to strengthen service delivery across markets and applications, providing a clear and reliable route for customers.

“We have been a proud distributor and fabricator of Zotefoam's unique materials for 33 years. Being appointed to the Global Approved Partner Program is a natural and exciting next step for us,” said Chris Stewart, Director of Sales at Flextech, Inc. “We look forward to developing new applications for new customers and expanding our reach using Zotefoams materials. We fully expect this partnership to benefit our customers, Flextech and Zotefoams, well into the future.”

Stewart continued, “Our technical sales and R&D teams work closely with medical device, defence, and industrial market customers to develop custom foam components that meet defined requirements for fit, function and consistency. Being recognised as an Approved Fabricator creates a clearer platform for that work and strengthens our ability to support customers using Zotefoams materials in North America and beyond. Zotefoams material expertise and Flextech’s fabrication capabilities are well-aligned – particularly in medical and defence applications, where early collaboration and precise execution are essential.”

Medical support

Focusing on medical applications, this partnership will provide the company’s medical customers in North America with a clear route for specialised fabrication support for components used in products like orthopaedic supports and bracing components, medical support and positioning, wearable medical device housings and medical device packaging.

“In medical component design, materials must be selected and fabricated with a clear understanding of how the finished part will be used, whether that involves patient contact, patient positioning during medical procedures, wearable monitoring or packaging applications,” said Jason Ross, Sales Director for North America at Zotefoams.

Defence and industrial support

Flextech will also support defence-related personal protection markets by providing components for military tactical and law enforcement customers. Safety, comfort, durability, and reliable in-service performance are critical in these applications. Additionally, Flextech will support industrial market customers by providing custom fabricated or thermoformed insulation components, gaskets and seals, protective packaging and case inserts.

“Flextech brings the type of material understanding, fabrication capability and application focus we require within the Global Approved Partner Program. The company’s experience in medical foam components, alongside relevant capability in personal protection and industrial applications, gives Zotefoams customers in North America, as well as international medical and personal protection markets, a clearer route to specialist support where performance, consistency and service matter. This appointment is about building an approved network around the industries and applications where the right fabrication partner can make a meaningful difference,” said Ross.