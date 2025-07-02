Zymo Research steps up to solve US supply chain challenges

Zymo Research is hoping to ease the strain research and diagnostic companies are feeling because of rising prices and persistent backorders from offshore suppliers. Hoping to provide a dependable, US-based solution, the company has over 30 years of experience as a trusted OEM and development partner. The company is known for supplying high-quality, customisable solutions for sample collection, nucleic acid preservation and purification, reagents, enzymes, NGS library prep, plastics, and complete workflow design.

× Expand Zymo Research Zymo Research Corp

“For over three decades, Zymo Research has invested in building the domestic infrastructure needed to support cutting-edge innovation, in-house manufacturing, and efficient inventory management,” said Dr Marc Van Eden, VP of Corporate Development at Zymo Research. “This enables us to provide fast, uninterrupted delivery to our clients across the U.S. We're doing something unusual in today's market — putting our customers first. We believe real people providing real solutions is what sets us apart. Customer service isn't a department here at Zymo; it's a core value.”

Zymo Research boasts the following capabilities:

Private label and OEM supply.

Collaboration & co-development.

Custom formulation and filling.

Bulk raw material provision.

Product design, labelling, and packaging.

Plastic design and injection moulding.

Custom bioinformatics and reporting.

The California-based company offers end-to-end workflow support, maintains state-of-the-art infrastructure for recombinant protein production, and delivers workhorse enzymes like Proteinase K, DNase I, and RNase A for research and clinical applications.