LG Innotek creates hybrid plastic lenses for autonomous driving

LG Innotek said it has successfully developed new types hybrid plastic lenses for autonomous driving that they claim have reduced size and thickness while increasing price competitiveness compared to existing products in the market.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The company said it developed new lenses for its driver monitoring system (DMS) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). What distinguishes them is that the company cross-applied plastic and glass inside the lens, while other lenses use only glass to prevent structural deformation due to alteration in temperature or external force.

In particular, the company believes it is the first in the industry to apply plastic materials to ADAS lenses regarding high resolution. The company was able to decrease the size and price of the lenses by using plastic. Given that cameras are increasingly being used inside the car, the new lenses will give carmakers more flexibility in vehicle design, according to the company.

a company spokesperson said: "The high-performance lenses are 20 percent to 30 percent thinner than all-glass products. As they get thinner, they have the advantage of increased freedom in interior and exterior designs, The higher level of self-driving, the more sensing the devices will be used. So, it is important to reduce the size of the parts."

The company said it increased the performance of its new lenses to match all-glass lens thanks to its technology that maintains consistent performance regardless of temperature.

LG Innotek expects the company will command an edge in the In-cabin camera lens market.

said LG Innotek CTO Kang Min-seok said: "We expect LG Innotek's high-performance hybrid lens, which has overcome the limitations of plastic with innovative technologies, to create a huge wave in the market.”