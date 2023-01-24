LyondellBasell appoints VP for People and Culture role

LyondellBasell has announced it has selected Trisha Conley as its Executive Vice President, People and Culture.

Conley will be a member of the company's Executive Committee and will assume the role on Feb. 1, 2023. The company claims Conley will lead LyondellBasell's strategy with the aim of enhancing the employee experience, organizational performance, and company culture.

Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell CEO said: "Our people are the heart and driving force of our company, and we recognize that a corporate culture rooted in strong core values is what will make us the best and most inspiring company in the industry, by instilling the right corporate culture, I am convinced that we can improve our global employee experience and further increase our operational performance."

Conley added: "This is an exciting time to be joining LyondellBasell, where the company is enhancing its vision, mission and values, people, diversity, equity and inclusion, and a purpose- and value-driven organization are key factors in excelling as a company. I look forward to leveraging my experience, engaging this great team and helping LyondellBasell continue to thrive."

Conley holds experience in the oil and gas industry as well as the renewable products sector leading human resources, talent management, global integration and organizational development. She comes to LyondellBasell from Chevron Renewable Energy Group.