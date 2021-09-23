Major Expansion for Sierra 57 Consult

Ivor Griffiths

A constant increase in the amount of customer enquiries has meant growth and expansion for leading recruitment specialist, Sierra 57 Consult. With a target to have more effective commercial & engineering qualified professionals covering a lot more ground within resourcing and identifying people solutions, the company have secured new team members in key areas.

Additionally, Sierra 57 Consult are expanding their services portfolio within the plastics industry with the creation of their own Injection Mould Process Engineering Contractors division. Offering customers the opportunity to capitalise on filling holes within the mould manufacturing operations and supporting customer demand, whilst still actively recruiting for Mould Setters & Technicians. This division is headed by Technical Director, Kevin Turner. Allowing any customer peac

Jess Salter

e of mind that productivity is not impacted and continues to meet end-user deliverables and OTIF. (On Time in Full) This also provides clients the opportunity for the Mould Contractors to drive lean initiatives across SMED, 5S as well as upskilling the Mould Setter & Operator workforce.

Sierra 57 Consult will be using Interplas UK to present 3 new consultants to the plastics industry. Katie Gibbs is already enjoying success with the company and Mark Lawson describes her as “a bubbly and highly animated lady with a great smile, jovial attitude. She is a driven female professional, with customer care as a central focus. Katie’s broad experience across event management, people coaching and apprentice training brings a fresh aspect to the Sierra 57 Consult team. The company are delighted to be supporting her ongoing training in HR practices and protocols.”

Joining the company on the eve of Interplas UK will be accomplished accounting, finance and customer services specialist Jess. Mark Lawson says “Jess is a naturally good and effective clear communicator, and her attention to detail and commercial exposure together with her love of numbers, makes her a great appointment as part of Sierra 57 Consult’s growth plans.”

Sierra 57’s final introduction is Management Consultant, Ivor Griffiths. Ivor joins the team after 11 years developing his career within Production Management for a busy and hi-volume automotive ass

Katie Gibbs

embly business. Involved heavily in exporting safety critical components to key blue chip customers, and highly knowledgeable with the automotive supply chain and Chinese toolmaking, Ivor’s attention to detailed applications and most importantly his ability to understand, manage, develop and empower people, will be a huge asset to Sierra 57. Mark Lawson has identified his effective communication and good business & industry acumen and is excited at the benefits he will bring to the team.

Sierra 57 Consult see it as an important factor to support all their team members in their further development, and all their new consultants will be encouraged in the expansion of their skills set.

The team look forward to welcoming visitors to Hall 4, Stand G4 at Interplas and to the opportunity to discuss what they can offer to help you attract and retain the right technical staff for your business.