MAKE UK APPRENTICE AMBASSADORS MEET WEST MIDLANDS MAYOR TO DISCUSS SKILLS, JOBS AND APPRENTICESHIPS

West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, heard the views and concerns of the region’s apprentices, when he visited Make UK ’s Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham, to meet the latest cohort of engineering apprentices and Make UK’s apprentice ambassadors.

Mr Street was taken on a brief tour of the training facilities and spoke to apprentices, who have just embarked on their apprenticeship journey at Make UK in a variety of engineering roles. He then joined Make UK’s apprenticeship ambassadors for an informal Q&A session, where they were able to put forward their questions on skills, jobs and apprenticeships.

The ambassadors also presented him with a special hoodie which they are selling to raise money for their two chosen charities Standing Tall & Papyrus.

Standing Tall works alongside forward-thinking businesses, helping people experiencing homelessness to get back into the world of work. Papyrus provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “Apprenticeships have a pivotal role to play in the success of the West Midlands, particularly when it comes to manufacturing. They are also a brilliant way to help get people back into work following the pandemic as part of my 100,000 jobs plan.

“That’s why I was so keen to visit Make UK ’s Technology Hub and meet the latest apprentices working at the site, as well as speak to the apprentice ambassadors. We know apprentice starts in the West Midlands have struggled in recent years, so it is very important for me to hear from existing apprentices about how they think we can get more people to step forward and take advantage of these brilliant opportunities.”

Stephen Mitchell, Director of Apprentices and Technical Training at Make UK said: “It was great for our new apprentice intake to meet the mayor, and for our ambassadors to put their views to Mr Street, and hear his plans to promote the skills agenda, which will ultimately shape their future careers.”