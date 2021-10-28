MARSHALL-TUFFLEX STRENGTHENS ITS DEDICATION TO QUALITY

British-based cable management manufacturer Marshall-Tufflex, has formed a dedicated quality assurance team to enhance its existing offering. Reporting into Operations Director Jean Dias, the two new appointments further demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to producing high-quality products for all applications.

Marshall-Tufflex has appointed Ketlyn Silva as Quality Manager and Bruna Contiero as Quality System Administrator, who will both be key in maintaining and developing the company’s quality assurance processes. With a new dedicated team in place, the appointments will provide increased focus on ensuring maximum quality and consistency that the Hastings based manufacturer is renowned for.

As part of their roles, Ketlyn and Bruna will also ensure that Marshall-Tufflex maintain the relevant BSI and ISO standards, including its BS EN ISO 9001:2015 accreditation.

On the appointments, Jean Dias, Operations Director at Marshall-Tufflex said, “Quality is at the heart of our offering, therefore we are delighted to welcome Ketlyn and Bruna to the business to strengthen this proposition further. With a dedicated team in place, we aim to enhance the consistent quality we already deliver, to continue to provide our customers with high-quality solutions, such as our PVC-U trunking products, which are manufactured from robust and durable recycled material originating from waste PVC-U window frames.

“At Marshall-Tufflex, we place huge importance on quality and customer satisfaction and I am confident that Ketlyn and Bruna will uphold these standards and wish them every success in the role.”