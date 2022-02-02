With the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU, customers and suppliers alike faced a completely new situation. Meusburger familiarised themselves with the new requirements and customs formalities at an early stage and is constantly optimising the delivery processes in close co-ordination with their forwarding agents.

× Expand Meusburger Meusburger offers optimised UK delivery

A summary of the advantages are as follows. Meusburger can offer faster delivery, zero costs or expenses for customs clearance and tax processing, and zero costs or risks associated with the transport of goods from the EU to the UK.

On 31 January, Meusburger switched to a new delivery system in the UK, offering customers further benefits. The standard parts manufacturer will supply their customers in the UK ‘DDP - delivered, duty paid’ and thus take care of the entire customs clearance and tax processing.

Meusburger will invoice in GBP and include the British VAT. In addition, customers will still have the option to make payments in EUR.