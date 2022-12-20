Murfitts and ETIA announces tyre recycling partnership

Murfitts Industries and ETIA have announced that the two companies intend to form a partnership, delivering commercial scale solutions for recycling of post-consumer tyres to recover their valuable raw material and energy content.

Murfitts has carried out extensive trials with ETIA’s technology and claims they have proven that the process consistently produces a recovered carbon black (rCB) which exceeds the properties of the virgin materials it replaces.

Murfitts has tested various formulations to meet a range of exact specifications, with a particular focus on feeding the rCB back into the manufacturing of new tyres, thus completing a circular production process. In addition to the rCB, the process recovers pyrolytic oil and syngas which can be used as low carbon fuel.

The partnership is backed by Murfitt’s parent company European Tyre Enterprise Ltd (ETEL) and ETIA parent Vow ASA. Murfitts collects end of life tyres from its ETEL sister companies Kwik Fit and Stapleton’s, as well as other tyre retailers.

Mark Murfitt, managing director of Murfitts Industries, said: “This is a major milestone in delivering a commercially viable materials recovery solutions in the tyre sector. Together we can bring together all the elements required, from reliable feedstock, through proven delivery of precise rCB specifications, to strong relationships with manufacturers. We can deliver a clean sustainable process which generates its own energy to recover valuable raw materials and make significant carbon savings compared to virgin sources. With the backing of ETEL and Vow, we believe the new company could be rapidly scaled internationally and make a significant difference in reprocessing end of life tyres around the world.”

said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA added:“Together with Murfitts, ETEL and Itochu, we are forming a unique British-French-Japanese-Norwegian partnership. We see a huge opportunity for Vow technology and our combined competence and capacity in a rapidly emerging market. We have agreed to come together to offer a truly sustainable method for handling post consumer tyres and at the same time taking important steps towards decarbonising the tyre industry.

ITOCHU Corporation, the parent company of Murfitts and ETEL, has the core policy of “enhancing our contribution to, and engagement with, the SDGs through business activities” at the heart of its Medium-term Management Plan “Brand-new Deal 2023”. Through the commercialisation of recycling end of life tyres to deliver rCB in partnership with the VOW Group, ITOCHU aims to make a major contribution to the realization of a circular society.”