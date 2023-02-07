New team member for Labotek GB

Not only is 2023 marking an important milestone in the of Danish ancillary supplier Labotek A/S’ history, as it celebrates 80 years in serving the plastics industry, but it also is an important year for the UK subsidiary Labotek GB Ltd.

To match the growth the firm has seen over the last five years, the team is now growing too. Tim Peet, managing director, recently welcomed Robert Siggee to the engineering team as senior installations coordinator.

Peet explained that Siggee brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the planning and installation of material conveying systems and the construction of silos. “Having worked as a subcontractor to Labotek for nearly 20 years, Rob is well-known to customers and already feels like one of the team,” said Richard Hird, UK sales director.