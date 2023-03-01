Packaging company Duo adds to leadership team

Manchester headquartered packaging manufacturer and consultancy, Duo, has added to its senior team with two appointments.

Nick Toner joins the business as head of industrial sales from Berry BPI and brings over 20 years’ experience in polythene packaging. In his new role, Toner will be responsible for driving commercial relationships with businesses using industrial packaging solutions for their products as Duo aims to expand its client base in key FMCG sectors, offering recycled packaging solutions.

Martin Henderson has joined the business as finance director, as well as taking a position on Duo’s board of directors. Henderson brings over 20 years’ commercial experience, underpinned by a chartered accounting background, within the manufacturing and logistics industries.

Commenting on his appointment, Nick Toner, said: “Duo is a business that has led, rather than followed, the market when it comes to reducing the environmental impact of its packaging products, bringing innovative solutions to market such as GreenPE. Throughout my career I've been aware of Duo and have always admired its innovative and agile business model.

“In supply to the FMCG market, customers need quick responses and solutions and I’m very confident that Duo will become a key player in the sector. The company’s ambition and energy has been infectious, and I look forward to establishing Duo as the supplier of choice with more FMCG businesses, both in the UK and internationally.”

Established in 1988, Duo is a manufacturer, supplier and distributor of packaging products. The company claims it is committed to developing packaging solutions for businesses such as JD Sports, QVC and Thrift+ and reducing the use of virgin materials and packaging waste by improving packaging circularity within supply chains.

Henderson said: “Our customer base and the stakeholders we interact with truly care about sustainability. From the moment I joined Duo, from the more traditional material sectors of lead and steel, I knew they weren’t a typical manufacturer. The energy, drive and openness to change was something I immediately wanted to be part of.

“The business has developed solid foundations in reducing the impact of packaging on the world we live in. We’re part of an industry that is relatively new, evolving and expanding, and I look forward to building on these foundations with a vision of driving best practice to support our future growth plans.”

Duo’s commercial director, Anthony Brimelow, added: “Welcoming two individuals of Nick and Martin’s professional calibre into the team at Duo is a real coup for the business at an important time. Both appointments will play an essential role in delivering our strategic plan and their knowledge and experience of their respective sectors will prove invaluable in implementing the necessary platforms for our business’ ambitious growth plans.”

In 2022, Duo invested £3 million into establishing a new recycling business, Duclo Recycling, in Leeds, operating from a 44,000 square foot warehouse in Stourton. The company says Duclo Recycling specialises in the recovery and recycling of plastic packaging, preventing end-of-use material going to waste and keeping it within closed-loop recycling streams to improve resourcefulness.