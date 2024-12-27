A bright future for UBQ Materials

Gerwin Drent, Finance Manager at UBQ Materials and project leader for the JTF grant application, caught up with Editor Giulia Daniele in this Q&A. He discusses the impact of winning this grant and the company’s plans, including portfolio diversification and new levels of sustainability.

× Expand UBQ

[Editor] Can you elaborate on how UBQ intends to use the JTF grant?

[Gerwin Drent] UBQ will utilise the grant for two projects. First, we’ll be working to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the industrial-scale facility in Bergen op Zoom by installing an energy monitoring system. Secondly, we will continue investing in developing our product portfolio to tailor UBQ-based materials to additional applications and mechanical requirements.

Earlier this year, UBQ launched its comprehensive sustainable product portfolio that included three sustainable additives and material replacements, as well as two material modifiers that can be used in the building and construction, consumer durables, retail, supply chain and logistics, and automotive industries. We will continue to expand our product offerings across these sectors to address the growing demand for sustainable material replacements that meet performance and sustainability standards, promote a circular economy and enhance function and reliability.

[E] How many more tonnes of municipal solid waste from end-of-life sites do you forecast to convert thanks to this grand?

[GD] The factory is capable of converting 104,600 tons/annually of municipal solid waste from end-of-life sites into 80,000 tons of its low environmental impact bio-based thermoplastic composite, UBQ™. While we aren’t expanding capacity at this facility at this time, we will be optimising the conversion process by implementing the new energy monitoring system.

[E] What do you hope to achieve from installing a new energy monitoring system in Bergen op Zoom?

[GD] The new energy monitoring system allows us to review how output can be increased with the same energy input for greater energy efficiency. We will be able to track energy usage on machine level. This data helps us see where we can further optimise our energy use, which is primarily based on solar today.

[E] What does being awarded the JTF mean for UBQ’s future?

[GD] This grant will allow us to increase our impact at a much faster pace. The factory in Bergen op Zoom serves as a blueprint for future facilities, so fine-tuning our operations will allow us to more efficiently apply these learning to future locations.

[E] Is there anything else you’d like to add?

[GD] Where there are people, there is waste, and where there is waste there is potential for us to have an impact. However, our ability to divert waste from harmful disposal sites like landfills and incineration, reduce methane emissions in an impactful way and advance the circular economy depends on our ability to scale.

We’re in the process of identifying new UBQ facility sites in the US and UAE among other regions. This will allow us to further increase production and support local and regional manufacturing supply chains for our partners.

In conclusion, the JTF represents an opportunity for UBQ to make a bigger impact in the industries it serves by broadening its product portfolio, achieving higher sustainability and scaling its offering to different parts of the world.