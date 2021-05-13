Aimplas is now implementing the MICROPLASTICS_2020 Project, funded by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE). The aim of which is to develop a standardised methodology to detect, identify and quantify microplastics to monitor their presence in the different stages of industrial processes.

Aimplas develops microplastics analysis methodology

The level of analytical technology and knowledge required is so high that companies must seek the help of experts at highly specialised centres. This project reinforces businesses with a greater capacity to take action on their materials and processes to reduce the possible presence and production of microplastics, and they will be better prepared to anticipate future legislation.

Restrictions on the presence, use and production of microplastics in industrial processes should involve defining protocols for analysing microplastics and standardising these protocols.

For Aimplas, this project is the starting point of a new line of research in which companies in the Autonomous Community of Valencia will be able to participate by contributing case studies and information on their production processes. The following companies are collaborating on the project: Agua Mineral San Benedetto, Global Omnium and Acteco Productos y Servicios.

This co-operation will enable Aimplas to give continuity to this line of research and consolidate it through the free transfer of results to the companies collaborating on technical aspects and also to the rest of the industry in the form of public reports and deliverables.

This project is funded by the Valencia Regional Government’s Ministry for Sustainable Economy, Production Sectors, Trade and Employment through grants from IVACE, and co-funded by the European Union (ERDF) through the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia ERDF Operational Programme (2014-2020).