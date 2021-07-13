JSP’s Finnish customer, Artekno has launched the first range of cooler boxes made from ARPRO 35 Ocean expanded polypropylene (EPP), which is being hailed as a sustainable choice for cleaner oceans as it contains 15 per cent maritime industry waste.

× Expand Artekno Artekno Ocean Utö cooler boxes contain 15 per cent EPP maritime industry waste

The Utö boasts unique features including a durable strap made from recycled plastic, channels inside the box to conduct cold air effectively, and a curved top and bottom to prevent moisture retention.

ARPRO 35 Ocean’s physical properties and performance are the same as standard ARPRO but as a result of the recycled content from fishing ropes and nets, the production process generates fewer CO2 emissions. ARPRO 35 Ocean EPP is recyclable and provides outstanding thermal insulation. The structural strength is superior to expanded polystyrene (EPS) and means that the Artekno Ocean Utö boxes can bear loads of up to 80kg. ARPRO 35 Ocean is lightweight and able to withstand multiple impacts without damage.

ARPRO 35 Ocean was chosen for this project as it ‘fitted with the whole environmental story’, a press release read – especially as the recycled content gives the material a unique sea green colour. Harri Rosenqvist, Product Manager at Artekno, said: “We decided to start manufacturing Ocean Utö-series cooler boxes because eco-conscious customers expect more environmentally friendly products.”

The inspiration for the name of the Artkeno Ocean boxes comes from the island of Utö, the southernmost inhabited island in the Turku archipelago, situated by the most important fairway from the Baltic Sea to Turku and Naantali. Utö island has featured as a key point of reference for nautical pilots, lighthouse keepers and military personnel since the 17th Century and boasts a famous lighthouse that has been in situ since 1814.

For each sold Artekno Ocean product, Atekno will donate €1 to Baltic Sea protection initiatives.