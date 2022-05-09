BPF to explore biobased and biodegradable technology

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting an online, half-day seminar on 19 May called ‘Bioplastics: Advances in Biobased and Biodegradable Technology’.

The first speaker will be Amcor’s Marketing Director, Coffee, Pet Care and Speciality Trevor Vadis, who will provide an analysis of the current situation with bioplastics, predictions for the future, as well as exploring the impact of generation one and generation two bioploymers.

He will be followed by Mariagiovanna Vetere, director at NatureWorks, who will discuss the opportunities in bioplastics as well as reflecting on the current challenges facing the industry. This session will be followed by a presentation from Dr Rachael Rothman from the University of Sheffield, who will give a presentation on the LCA of plastics from non-fossil-based sources.

European Bioplastics Managing Director Hasso Von Pogrell will discuss the size of the bioplastics market, global production trends and land use. Dr Thomas Farmer from the University of York will explore the underlying principles for several pathways to bio-based terephthalic acid/esters and will suggest what he feels are the most promising options.

The final speaker will be Suez’s Technical Development Director – Recycling and Recovery UK Stuart Hayward-Higham, who will provide insights into dealing with bioplastics from a waste management company’s point of view, exploring the unique challenges and solutions.

BPF Head of Public and Environmental Affairs Matt Davies said: “The future of biobased and biodegradable technology within the plastics industry is an area of great interest to a huge range of manufacturers, brands and retailers. This event will look at the challenges and opportunities presented by these materials, while providing glimpses into what the market may look like in the coming years.”