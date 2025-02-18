Clearing up confusion

Almost half of Brits still struggle to know what is and isn’t recyclable ahead of incoming Simpler Recycling legislation. A poll of 2,000 adults has found four in 10 are still baffled regarding recycling. 47% say they struggle to tell what is recyclable and what isn't.

Some of the recyclable items Brits think they have to put in the general waste bin include glass jars, tin cans and plastic takeaway containers.

The widespread confusion means broken glass (36%) and aerosol cans (21%) regularly end up in the general waste bin when they could be recycled. Meanwhile, 44% think polystyrene is recyclable and should be disposed of in general waste - a common example of wish cycling. While people want to recycle as much as possible, they consistently put non-recyclable items into a recycling bin, leading to recyclable materials and resources being wasted due to contamination. In addition, 16% are unaware metal bottle tops can be recycled, and 12% mistakenly think tins belong in the regular bin.

The research comes ahead of the forthcoming Simpler Recycling legislation where all businesses with 10 or more full-time employees will have to separate plastic, paper, card, glass, metals and food waste from general waste from 31st March 2025 or it could result in a fine.

Roger Wright, waste strategy & packaging manager at Biffa, which commissioned the research, said: “Clear and accessible recycling information is key to helping individuals make more sustainable choices. We can see from these findings that there are clearly good intentions when it comes to recycling."

He adds, "People care about the environmental impact of their rubbish, however, there is still a lot of confusion as to what can and can’t be recycled and many people are still struggling to get it right. Recycling rates across the UK have broadly stagnated, even declining in some regions, so it’s crucial we all play our part in helping the public understand what can and can’t be recycled.”

The study found that 69% think there should be more information available to help people to recycle properly.

It emerged that 75% believe it should be made clearer on product packaging whether or not an item can be recycled - an ask Biffa has long called for from the UK government, arguing for clearer and consistent recycling labelling on packaging, to help make it easier to sort recycling correctly.

The study also found over one in four (26%) go as far as to say they dread sorting their recycling as they’re unsure what might not be collected. Concerningly, 19% still only sometimes clean out dirty recyclables like jars or containers before disposing of them.

The research was carried out via OnePoll, and it found that 53% are recycling multiple times a day at home, dropping to just 17% at work, despite 45% believing recycling efforts have improved in their workplace in the last five years.

The new legislation rolls out to households from 31st March 2026, when all local authorities will be required to provide standardised weekly recycling and food waste collections, simplifying what is collected.

Roger Wright, from Biffa, adds: “Recycling the right way saves valuable materials, reduces waste, and keeps the planet healthy for future generations. Food residue and liquid left on recyclable items could contaminate an entire recycling load and result in it having to be disposed of rather than recycled into new products. Simple actions, like rinsing containers and not putting recyclables in general waste, can make a big impact."

He continues, “The implementation of Simpler Recycling legislation in March is a crucial step forward in encouraging behavioural change in the workplace and at home, reducing contamination and reigniting stalled recycling rates on the UK’s journey to net zero.”