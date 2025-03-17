Condale Plastics achieves ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification

Condale Plastics has been awarded ISO 14001 certification for Environmental Management Systems. This internationally recognised standard reflects the company's commitment to sustainable business practices, responsible resource management and continuous environmental improvement.

ISO 14001 sets out the criteria for an effective environmental management system (EMS). It ensures that organisations meet stringent environmental requirements, reduce their carbon footprint and comply with relevant legislation. This certification sits alongside our long-standing ISO 9001 Quality Management certification.

Receiving the ISO 14001 certification is a significant milestone for Condale Plastics. The certification process was rigorous, requiring to demonstrate a structured and proactive approach to environmental management. It formalises the company's efforts, proving that its processes meet globally recognised standards.

To achieve certification, Condale Plastics had to ensure that its waste management systems, spill control measures, air and water quality management and energy usage policies were in full compliance with ISO 14001 standards. The team has also strengthened our documentation processes to provide clear evidence of our sustainable practices.

Environmental responsibility

Condale Plastics' aims to lower the impact on the local and global environment by conserving energy, water and other natural resources, including waste generation, recycling and reducing the use of toxic materials. The company signed up for a green energy tariff, ensuring that all the electricity used at our facilities comes from renewable sources. It also actively monitors the water usage and has robust systems in place to ensure responsible waste disposal and resource management.

The team is also working towards a long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. As part of this commitment, they're currently assessing their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to develop an effective carbon reduction strategy. Later in 2025, they plan to work with external specialists to further refine the approach to managing supply chain emissions.

The environmental team

A key factor in achieving ISO 14001 certification has been the efforts of the Environmental and Quality Manager, Marek Podsiedlik, who has played an instrumental role in ensuring compliance and implementing best practices. His expertise and leadership have driven the certification process forward, helping Condale build a more sustainable future.

Marek commented, “Sustainability isn’t just a trend, it’s a responsibility, and it is at the heart of our operations. We will continue to refine our processes, reduce our environmental impact, and work towards our long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions. This certification is just the beginning of our journey towards a greener future."

As Managing Director Michael Stewart also says, "We are always looking for ways to innovate and improve our processes to create a more sustainable business. This certification is a milestone that reflects the hard work of our team in doing that. It’s a recognition of their efforts and it’s a strong foundation for our future. I am proud of our team for this achievement and excited about the positive impact it will have on our customers, partners, and the wider industry."