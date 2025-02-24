ELIX Polymers obtains positive results in Climate Care and Sustainable Supply Chain programmes

ELIX Polymers has closed 2024 with some positive results in the Climate Care and Sustainable Supply Chain programmes.

Climate Care programme:

• Reducing the environmental footprint by 15% (CO 2 and freshwater).

✔️ ELIX reduced its carbon footprint by 15% compared to 2017, achieving a reduction of 38%. The main actions included:

- Energy Efficiency programme and electricity consumption with 100% renewable Guarantee of Origin.

- Introduction of more sustainable transport routes, such as road transport using HVO fuel. Improved reporting with the introduction of Short Sea routes with less environmental impact than Maritime routes.

✔️ ELIX reduced water consumption (-13%) and is on track to achieve the goal set for 2025.

• Eliminating pellet losses in its operations.

✔️ In May 2024, ELIX obtained the Operation Clean Sweep certification from DQS.

• Reducing its vulnerability to climate change.

✔️ At the end of 2024, ELIX launched a study on the risks and opportunities for the company posed by climate change.

Responsible Supply Chain programme:

• Assessing 80% of its suppliers based on their environmental and social performance in 2025.

✔️ 70% of suppliers have shared their Ecovadis assessment with ELIX so that it can assess each supplier according to their ESG performance.