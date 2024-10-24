How rubber is improving animal welfare

KRAIBURG Elastik GmbH & Co. KG's production of rubber mats differs from others in terms of its innovative upcycling techniques. The company has developed a process to manufacture high-quality rubber flooring designed for animal husbandry, promoting eco-friendly practices.

Since 1968, KRAIBURG has been committed to giving old car tyres a second life. Today, approximately 7.5 million tyres are recycled into durable rubber mats for animal barns annually. The company harnesses the key properties of tyres—dimensional stability, elasticity, and abrasion resistance—allowing for the effective reuse of valuable rubber while conserving natural resources. This approach has led to an almost waste-free production process, creating a sustainable rubber cycle that benefits the environment and the agricultural industry.

Animal welfare and environmental protection

The impact of KRAIBURG's rubber mats extends beyond functionality. Animals enjoy a soft, non-slip surface because it provides comfort and safety, significantly enhancing their overall well-being. Numerous studies have demonstrated that such environments contribute to healthier, more productive livestock. Furthermore, modern barn flooring solutions streamline the work processes for farmers. The high-quality raw materials used in production ensure that inferior fillers are avoided, with regular testing by organisations such as the DLG confirming that the products are safe for humans, animals and the environment.

Reduce emissions and conserve resources

KRAIBURG’s commitment to animal welfare goes hand in hand with its dedication to environmental protection. By promoting animal-friendly, low emission and resource-efficient farming practices, the company paves the way for sustainable livestock management. Its efforts support environmentally conscious farming, contributing to responsible food production and preserving the planet’s resources.