Germany-based recycler of acrylic sheet and PC scrap pekutherm GmbH has collaborated with ClimatePartner to offset more than 33,000kg of CO2 from its PC production line by supporting a recognised climate protection project in India.

× Expand pekutherm rPC confirmed climate-neutral

Although many climate protection measures have been put into practice, factors such as raw materials, packaging, logistics and disposal continue to generate emissions which it has not so far been possible to avoid. The collaboration has concluded that the PC line’s carbon footprint adds up to 33,640kg of CO2 over the course of a year.

The aim of the climate protection project supported by pekutherm, Clean drinking water Odisha, India, is to eliminate the need for open fires used throughout rural areas to boil and sterilise contaminated water. The smoke causes respiratory disease while the consumption of large volumes of firewood leads to the increasing deforestation of entire regions and the release of large amounts of greenhouse gases. The project organises water treatment, by both mechanical filtration and chemical purification using a chloride solution produced on site. The treated water is available at low cost in small village shops or is delivered to homes.

Managing Director Heiko Pfister said: “Our operational procedures are designed to be environmentally friendly and we use 100 per cent green electricity. Wherever possible, we avoid CO2 emissions from our recycled material manufacturing operations. By supporting climate protection projects to offset any remaining CO2 emissions, which it has not so far been possible to avoid, we are taking a major step on our way to becoming a climate-neutral company.”