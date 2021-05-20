PlasticsEurope condemns the illegal trade of plastic waste

PlasticsEurope has condemned the illegal dumping of plastic waste and called for stricter enforcement of the controls on its shipment.

The European plastics manufacturers trade organisation described the act as ‘distressing’, particularly for countries that lack appropriate waste enforcement capacities and suitable infrastructure to prevent the trade of illegal waste. PlasticsEurope continues to work collaboratively with enforcement authorities to tackle this issue.

A recent press statement read: ‘The Interpol report on illegal plastic waste exports issued in August 2020 flagged a significant increase in plastic waste crime. We welcomed the Report’s conclusions and have expressed since then the urgency to increase enforcement of existing global and national legislation on waste trade which PlasticsEurope fully backs.’

Virginia Janssens, PlasticsEurope Managing Director, said: “More radical measures are needed to stop this issue. This is why we also urged the international community to step up the development of efficient monitoring systems to tackle the lack of waste traceability and to improve collection of reliable data.”

PlasticsEurope also works alongside the waste industry sector in the elaboration, development and implementation of a global certification platform for recycling. It is hoped that such activity will help reduce illegal waste.

Plastic waste exports outside the EU have decreased by 39 per cent from 2016 to 2018, with further reductions being advocated through improved recycling infrastructure throughout the bloc.

‘As an industry, we are transitioning to a circular economy and working with all players (governments, whole value chain, local communities, NGOs) is key to truly deliver one circular vision. We are playing our part in tackling the plastic pollution and stepping up efforts in this direction requires many solutions to also mitigate the impact of fraudulent plastic waste exports’, the press statement continued.

Janssens added: “We need the right mechanisms in place that include innovative technologies, such as chemical recycling, and new waste minimisation business models. To facilitate domestic recycling, appropriate legislation is needed to rapidly remove remaining barriers to intra-EU movement of waste for recycling.”

A recent survey conducted amongst PlasticsEurope members illustrated the determination of the industry to continue investing in chemical recycling, with planned investments in Europe of more than €7bn by 2030.