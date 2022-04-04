ReShaping Plastics: Plastics Europe supports faster systemic change towards circularity

Plastics Europe has welcomed an extensive new independent report on “ReShaping Plastics: Pathways to a Circular, Climate Neutral Plastics System in Europe”.

The-Brussels based association supports the report’s central findings that faster systemic change and more intense and effective collaboration are essential, and agrees that circularity is the most important medium-term lever for a comprehensive transition of the industry.

To support the assessment and accelerate change, Plastics Europe proposes a package of measures including support for the report’s recommendation for a new and enabling policy framework that better incentivises investment and innovation by fostering a climate of creative competition.

The “ReShaping Plastics” report, launched today, was developed by SYSTEMIQ with the support of an independent Steering Committee and Expert Panel that included representatives of EU institutions, NGOs, academia and industry. Europe’s plastics manufacturers commissioned the report to help them respond to the severity of environmental crises. The study’s aim was to critically evaluate current progress and assess the potential of different levers to help transition towards the EU’s net zero carbon emissions and circularity goals by 2050.

The report explores a series of scenarios based on current publicly available market data on innovations, commitments and policies that are underway and in the pipeline.

Dr Markus Steilemann, President of Plastics Europe, said: “The new report shows a range of options and scenarios to get there which we will carefully examine. Of course, we do not yet have all the answers to the challenges we face. That’s why we support the report’s calls for more intense and effective collaboration with our value chain and policy makers.

“It is encouraging that the report recognises the vital role plastics play in achieving the EU ́s broader net zero emissions goals. They help deliver emissions savings in other key sectors like construction, automotive, packaging and medical.”

Plastics manufacturers are under no illusions about the scale and complexity of the transition and have been investing and innovating to address the issues across the whole plastics’ system for a long time.

Virginia Janssens, Managing Director of Plastics Europe, added: “Our members are undertaking huge investments and a far-reaching reorganisation of their production and technology base. To further accelerate the industry’s transition, we need a new and enabling policy framework that better incentivises investment and innovation.”

To be successful, this new and enabling environment must ensure the availability of high-quality feedstock, as well as sufficient access to affordable, abundant renewable and low carbon energy.

This will require a policy framework which is stable, long-term-oriented, and consistent across Member States while supporting the industry’s need to innovate in a rapidly evolving world.

Plastics Europe is proposing a package of measures to help implement the report’s recommendations and accelerate the industry’s transition to net zero carbon emissions and full circularity.

For more information, a dedicated webpage has been set up.