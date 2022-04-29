Tetra Pak is launching tethered caps on carton packages in collaboration with leading European beverage producers. Five new tethered cap solutions are being introduced across Ireland, the Baltics, Spain and Germany.

× Expand Tetra Pak Tetra Pak partners with European brands to launch tethered caps on cartons Tetra Brik Aseptic carton with tethered caps

Julia Luscher, Vice President Marketing, Tetra Pak, said: “Our new tethered caps have been designed to enhance convenience. For instance, they are easy to open and re-close for subsequent consumption, while featuring carefully sized diameters for smooth pouring and drinking.”

Tethered caps help prevent littering by remaining attached to the packaging. Plant-based options made from polymers derived from sugarcane could also help increase sustainability. Furthermore, Tetra Pak achieved a plastic content reduction ranging between seven and 15 per cent on its tethered cap solutions.

The company is planning to equip approximately 300 packaging lines with tethered caps in Europe by the end of 2022. Collaborations such as these have long been hailed as key to achieving a circular plastics economy.

Ireland-based Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd (BBL) is set to start commercial production of the new plant-based C38 Pro tethered cap on Tetra Top 330 and Tetra Top 500 carton packages.

Cido Grupa is testing Tetra Pak’s new HeliCap 26 Pro closure on a Tetra Prisma Aseptic 1000 Square package.

In Spain, LY Company Group is due to commence commercial production of the new plant-based DreamCap 26 Pro closure on a Tetra Prisma Aseptic 330 Square package, whilst Lactalis Puleva, part of the Lactalis Group, will test the new HeliCap 23 Pro closure in its plant-based option on Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Slim packages for the brand Lauki.

Finally, German dairy brand Weihenstephan will test the production of the new LightWing 30 closure, on a Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Edge carton.

Marco Marchetti, VP Marketing, Tetra Pak, said: “We are on a journey towards creating the world’s most sustainable food package, a carton that is fully made from responsibly sourced renewable or recycled materials, is fully recyclable and carbon-neutral. We are ramping up investment in the development of alternative solutions across our packaging portfolio such as tethered caps and other drink-from systems, to reduce littering while increasing the renewable share of our cartons.”

Tetra Pak is investing around €400m in the development and roll-out of tethered cap solutions. Sales of over 1.5 billion such closures by year end 2022 are forecasted.