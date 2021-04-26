Total Corbion PLA has commenced the front-end engineering design stage for its new 100,000tpa PLA plant in Grandpuits, France.

× Expand Total Corbion PLA 2021 Total Corbion PLA enters engineering stage for plant in France Screenshot of the online signing ceremony on 23 April, 2021

Total Corbion PLA leaders anticipate the plant to become operational in 2024, and thereby make the Total and Corbion joint venture the global market leader in PLA. Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. subsidiary NextChem was awarded the front-end engineering design contract due to its reputation in the polymerisation of traditional plastics combined with a portfolio of innovative solutions for sustainable chemistry.

Thomas Philipon, CEO of Total Corbion PLA, said: "Signing this contract with NextChem is an important milestone as it reinforces our commitment to the global bioplastic market as the first company to launch commercial-scale Lactic Acid to PLA capability in Europe. We are proud to enable our customers to propose sizeable solutions to the market and support the circular economy development.”

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem CEO, added: "This award is a confirmation that our Group is a trusted and valued technological and engineering partner for large-scale, innovative and complex projects. We are proud to work with a joint venture of our long-time client Total to increase the availability of sustainable plastics in Europe.”

the Grandpuits plant will cater to the growing demand for the Luminy range of bio-based PLA resins. PLA products can be mechanically or chemically recycled with biodegradable and compostable functionalities, which makes them attractive to stakeholders in markets and applications such as fresh fruit packaging, food service ware, durable consumer goods, toys and 3D printing.