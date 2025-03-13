Venator implements automated carbon footprint tool with ATOS

Venator announced the successful rollout of the Eviden Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Platform. This milestone marks the completion of a project that began in October 2023 and concluded in December 2024.

× Expand Venator

The specialist digital PCF Platform provides full automation of the PCF calculation for Venator's extensive product portfolio. It enables Venator to deliver accurate data on the carbon footprint of its products to its customers.

Rob Portsmouth, Executive Vice President, EHS, Sustainability and HR at Venator, commented: “The successful implementation of the PCF Platform is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and our collaboration with Atos, through its Eviden business group, was characterised by great cooperation and close teamwork."

He continued, “This advanced tool empowers us to assess our portfolio and production network in terms of CO2 emissions and take actionable steps to reduce our PCF. The tool's automation capabilities provide us with clear, transparent, and comparable PCF data, offering valuable insights into internal and external supply chain dependencies. By providing our customers with detailed carbon footprint data, we empower them to make more informed choices and contribute to a more sustainable future."

The Eviden PCF Platform and its methodology, developed together with BASF, is based on Life Cycle Assessment methodology and calculates cradle-to-gate PCF. The methodology is based on ISO14067:2018 for the carbon footprint of products, which builds on the principles and requirements of the ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006.

Both Venator and Atos/Eviden (part of the Atos Group) view this digital solution as a pivotal advancement for the chemical industry, driving the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions towards net zero. It exemplifies how digital technology can be leveraged to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions effectively across the entire supply chain.