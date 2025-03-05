Zero greenhouse gas emissions for Perstorp’s Waspik site

Perstorp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia’s PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), today announced that the Animal Nutrition plant in Waspik, the Netherlands has officially reduced its direct emissions (Scope 1& 2) to report zero over 2024.

× Expand Perstorp Waspik

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Perstorp Waspik has taken several steps including replacing all fossil fuel forklift trucks with electric ones and all lighting with LED. Additionally, all the natural gas used for heating has been replaced by biogas, and 100% of the electricity used is renewable. Energy consumption in heating and electricity are the two largest factors affecting scopes 1 and 2. Perstorp Waspik is already looking at the next steps to further reduce its environmental footprint.

A partner in sustainable animal performance “Perstorp is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its business activities. I am proud that in Perstorp Animal Nutrition, we continue to accelerate the delivery of our sustainability improvement targets, and we are showing real, meaningful results. Our production site in Waspik achieving zero scope 1 & 2 emissions, is a major step forward in this journey. It is our ambition to be a partner in sustainable animal production for our customers. We aim to show that we can help not only through supporting performance and health but also by reducing the environmental footprint of our products, to bring down the total impact of animal production,” said Ian Atterbury, Senior Vice President of Perstorp Animal Nutrition.

The path to Finite Material Neutral “This is a great achievement and an important milestone. I am very proud that we have a site with no direct emissions from its production or purchased energy. All chemical sites have different challenges and possibilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, where the availability of feasible alternatives to fossil-based energy and raw materials is key. We are working intensively to secure renewable energy, as well as raw materials, to reduce both the direct and indirect carbon footprint of our sites and products - and with that support our customers and value chains in their ambitions,” Anna Berggren, Vice President Sustainability, comments.

Perstorp has long been dedicated to driving the transformation of the chemical industry with a clear ambition to become Finite Material Neutral. It has science-based reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 and 3. For scope 1 & 2 emissions the target is a reduction of 46,2 percent in 2030 compared to a 2019 base year. This is consistent with the reductions required to keep global warming limited to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

To reach these targets, each site has its roadmap of identified activities to reach the site’s sustainability targets. Site Waspik has managed to execute all its activities in the scope 1 & 2 roadmap, and in 2024 has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions from operations to zero.