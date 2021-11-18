Plastics Industry Veteran Joins Sierra 57 Consult

As Sierra 57 Consult continue to expand their skills across 5 business divisions, they announce the arrival of a well-known plastics industry figure to join the team.

Already a well-respected name in Technical Recruitment, Sierra 57 have been introducing Mould Process Engineer Contracting, Injection Moulding Training, Project Management, and HR & HSE Advice to their portfolio.

Mark Lawson, Managing Director announces “I am delighted to say that plastics industry stalwart Richard Brown has joined us. Working closely with myself, Kevin Turner, Technical Director and 2 new Mould Process Engineering Trainers / Contractors, Richard is supporting and advising on mould manufacturing, project management assignments, customer on-site Injection mould training and upskilling, and in-house consultant mould awareness training. He adds an advanced and polished dynamic as well as a depth of manufacturing/ plastics skills which will contribute towards the growth phase of Sierra 57’s consultant’s knowledge & career development. He will also feature in launching and designing Sierra 57 Consult’s strategic plans, and road mapping the bespoke core essentials that each customer seeks, for promoting their in-house injection moulding skilled workforce. To enable them to optimise machine & tool process efficiencies & promote productivity and output”

Many industry professionals will be familiar with Richard Brown from his years within the plastics industry and his service as a judge for the Plastics Industry Awards, and Chair of Judges for the Design Innovations in Plastics, Student Design Award. Richard is also a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Horners and a member of the Polymer Committee. Additionally, he is a Freeman of the City of London. This honour gives him the privilege of being able to drive his sheep over London Bridge. At this stage, it is not anticipated this will be a useful tool in his new position, but neither Richard nor Sierra 57 Consult are people to say ‘never’.