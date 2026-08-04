The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) announce expansion plans for its PCR Certification Program, which certifies the presence and verifies the percentage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in finished and semi-finished plastic products. The Program previously focused on certifying PCR material produced by recyclers in pellet or flake form but will now extend throughout the supply chain. This will allow manufacturers, brand owners, brokers, distributors, traders, and other organisations that buy, sell, or handle PCR to verify recycled content claims using independent third-party certification.

× Expand APR APR expands PCR Certification program

The new producer standard is based on ISO chain-of-custody and traceability requirements, offering a process that verifies that recycled plastics are being used in the amounts claimed. Certified companies will be listed in the APR Certified PCR Directory.

Considering the growing demand for verified recycled content, APR PCR Certification is increasingly recognised as a trusted tool for compliance and accountability. The standard aligns with RecyClass’s Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification standard, supporting harmonisation of recycled-content verification across North America and Europe.

“Expanding APR PCR Certification to include producers and supply chain participants strengthens confidence in recycled content claims and supports the growing demand for transparency and accountability,” said Rita Phillip, Program Director for APR PCR Certification. “This program helps ensure that companies claiming to use recycled plastic can substantiate those claims with independent, third-party verification.”

Steve Alexander, APR President and CEO, added, “Making new products from post-consumer recycled plastic—plastic packaging commonly recycled by households and businesses—is one of the most effective ways to reduce plastic waste and decrease reliance on virgin plastic. Because recycled content cannot be visually distinguished from virgin plastic, third-party certification is essential for verifying recycled content claims.”