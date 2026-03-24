Are we reaching a turning point?

The BPF has been conducting the survey biannually since 2009, providing a valuable long-term view of business sentiment and investment trends across the sector. It was completed by 93 member companies from all sectors, including raw materials companies, processors, equipment suppliers and recyclers.

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SALES REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE, BUT THE OUTLOOK IS STABILISING

Overall, sales in January 2026 were down by an average of 3.5% compared with the same period in 2025. However, this headline figure masks a varied picture across the industry. For example, equipment suppliers reported an average growth of +3.5% and pipe manufacturers reported growth of +8%, reflecting stronger conditions in certain member groups.

While fewer companies are predicting sales growth than six months ago, the sharp decline in optimism seen since mid-2024 appears to be easing. Interestingly, the survey shows that historically, general elections have had a noticeable impact on sentiment. The increase in optimism (and subsequent decline!) seen in June 2024 coincided with the general election, which took place a week after the survey closed. Previous elections have shown a similar pattern of sharp sentiment increases followed by a decrease post-election.

The surge in optimism seen during 2021 and 2022 was driven largely by exceptional demand linked to the pandemic, particularly from healthcare markets (although other sectors performed well during this time too). During that period, the proportion of BPF members supplying healthcare customers increased from an average of 31% pre-pandemic to nearly 60% in January 2022. Despite the difficult trading environment, there are early signs of improvement. One equipment supplier reported that “2025 was poor due to economic and government pressures, but 2026 has already started on a more positive note”, while others pointed to improving housing market conditions and increasing economic confidence.

PROFIT MARGINS ARE BEGINNING TO STABILISE

Whilst the sector experienced a significant increase in sales during the pandemic, this was accompanied by an erosion in profit margins, driven by a combination of sharply rising energy costs, sustained wage inflation and increases in raw material prices. Profitability began to recover between 2023 and 2024 as cost pressures eased and selling prices adjusted. However, this recovery proved short-lived, and margins came under renewed pressure over the past year. Encouragingly, the latest survey suggests that while profit margins have not yet fully recovered, the rate of decline has slowed significantly. This indicates that the prolonged downward trend may now be stabilising, providing early signs that the worst of the margin compression may be behind us.

INVESTMENT REMAINS CAUTIOUS, BUT THE AUTOMATION TREND CONTINUES

Investment intentions in plant and equipment remain cautious, reflecting ongoing uncertainty. However, it’s worth noting that, historically, investment tends to lag changes in sales optimism as companies wait for sustained improvement before committing capital. Of those companies that provided reasons for investment in plant and equipment, it was often to drive efficiency and become more resilient. Several companies stated they were investing in solar energy generation to reduce operating costs, while automation remains a major priority for others. This is backed up by data from our Moulders Benchmarking Survey, showing that the proportion of machines fitted with robotic automation has increased from 20% in 2015 to over 50% today.

EXPORT ACTIVITY SHOWS ENCOURAGING RECOVERY

Export activity, which has been declining steadily since the 2016 EU Referendum, is now showing signs of recovery. The proportion of BPF members exporting fell from around 80% prior to the EU referendum to a low of 65% in early 2025. This has now increased to 71%. Similarly, the proportion of companies expecting export growth increased from 27% in June 2025 to 34% in January 2026, which suggests improving international demand and continued global competitiveness for UK plastics manufacturers.

SKILLS SHORTAGES REMAIN A STRUCTURAL CHALLENGE

Skills shortages remain a significant challenge for the industry. In the latest survey, 54% of members reported difficulties recruiting staff. While this is lower than the peak of 81% seen in 2021–2022, it reflects reduced hiring activity rather than improved labour availability. Shop floor workers and engineers remain the most difficult roles to fill. Of increasing concern is the growing difficulty in recruiting sales staff, with the proportion of companies reporting challenges rising from 13% in 2021 to 37% today.

Workforce demographics have also shifted. In 2015, around 11% of the plastics workforce came from the EU. This has since fallen to approximately 6%, further tightening the labour market. Members continue to report declining availability of skilled candidates, particularly in injection moulding and technical roles. Industry perception also remains a barrier to recruitment, especially among younger workers.