As of today, Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) will stop accepting plastic waste shipments. The move makes ESL the second ocean carrier to make such a commitment, with the Dubai-based carrier citing its “dedication to safeguarding marine ecosystems and preserving biodiversity” as the reason behind the decision. This follows close engagement by Basel Action Network (BAN) with ESL and other members of the World Shipping Council.

× Expand Basel Action Network Emirates Shipping Line stops accepting plastic waste shipments

“We believe the decision to ban the carriage of plastic waste is the right step forward and reflects our focus on responsible and compliant shipping practices,” said Michael Davies, COO and Regional Managing Director for the Middle East, ESL. “We appreciate the advocacy and collaboration of organisations such as the Basel Action Network in helping drive meaningful progress across the industry.”

Hundreds of tonnes of plastic waste are shipped daily from developed to developing countries, often for purported recycling. However, most of this waste cannot be safely or economically recycled, resulting in it being dumped, burned, or processed under unsafe conditions. This can expose communities to toxic pollution and microplastics.

“ESL's decision marks another major milestone in the fight to end the export of harmful plastic waste to developing countries,” said Christopher Hudak, Senior Policy Advisor at BAN. “ESL and CMA CGM are proving that shipping companies can lead on this issue and still thrive, and BAN is calling on every other member of the World Shipping Council to follow their example.”