EuPC criticises SUP Directive

The European Commission has published its long-awaited Single-Use Plastics Directive but has already drawn criticism from European trade body EuPC.

According to a recent press release, ‘the Guidelines do not provide the strongly needed clarity to create security of planning for companies across Europe’.

EuPC Managing Director Alexandre Dangis said: “The lack of harmonisation will unavoidably result in severe disruptions of the internal market, forcing businesses to tailor their production processes on very diverse national legislative choices, disadvantaging operators in countries that opted for the path of the over-transposition in comparison to their counterparts, operating in countries with more liberal interpretations of the directive. The Guidelines could have been a very tool to provide necessary and long-awaited clarifications. An important opportunity has been lost.”

More positively, EuPC has welcomed the decision of the European Commission to include paper products bearing plastic coating and lining, in compliance with the original approach of the Directive. This decision takes into consideration the function that the polymeric components are meant to carry out in the overall functioning of the item and its likelihood of being littered after the use. ‘Nevertheless,’ the press statement continued, ‘such choice is clearly inconsistent with the ultimate decision to exempt polymeric materials used as binders or retention agents in paper products, which seems to be a last unjustifiable attempt to support the paper industry.’

EuPC made it clear in its criticism that environmental protection should remain paramount, and that legislators should continue to work alongside industry leaders to achieve this. The unnecessary delay has caused uncertainty and resulted in ambiguity, according to the press release, and there are concerns that businesses will move their operations to those member states that prove to be more liberal with their interpretation of the legislation.