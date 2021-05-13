Guala Closures publishes 10th annual sustainability report

Guala Closures Group has published its 10th annual sustainability report covering 2020. It reveals that the company has achieved or exceeded its goals in many areas of environmental impact reduction, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

× Expand NUOVO IMPAGINATO 6

The report covers improvements in carbon footprint levels, new eco-design guidelines, increased use of recycled materials and the introduction of a Diversity and Inclusion Charter.

COO Franco Bove said: “In a year when the global pandemic presented many challenges on every front, the group never lost its focus on the important, long-term sustainability goals it set itself. I can report that in all aspects of the business the company continues to meet these targets and looks forward to 2021 with the confidence that it can do even better.”

Guala Closures Group now has five of its plants powered entirely with energy from renewable sources, meaning less dependence on non-renewable resources.

The consumption of water has also significantly decreased (by 17 per cent) compared to 2019. This is due partly to the installation of trigeneration equipment at its plant in Spinetta Marengo, Italy, as well as the implementation of a series of projects at its Indian plants.

Guala continues to experiment with more sustainable materials by creating its Blossom range of defined sustainable closures. This is a fundamental starting point for the design and development of future products and manufacturing processes. The company is also now sourcing recycled plastics in alignment with its aims of using 35 per cent recycled materials by 2025.

The Guala Closures Diversity & Inclusion Charter was officially presented in October 2020. Through this pillar the company aims to promote values such as respect, multiculturalism, solidarity and ethics, as well as responsibility, business spirit, innovation and growth.